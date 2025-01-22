Open Menu

'Qissa Kahani' Brings History & Fun To Life For Kids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM

'Qissa Kahani' brings history & fun to life for kids

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The historic Lahore Fort came alive with vibrant energy as over 600 children from various schools gathered to participate in ‘Qissa Kahani,’ a cultural extravaganza, hosted by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA).

The event featured a delightful mix of storytelling sessions, royal and regional fancy dress displays, clay pot making, painting, calligraphy, sketching workshops, and quizzes exploring Mughal history and Punjab’s legends. It provided an engaging blend of entertainment and education, fostering a deep connection to heritage among the young attendees.

Adding to the excitement, children were captivated by a puppet show, a monkey performance, and the charm of a traditional mini cinema. Puzzle-solving games also kept the kids entertained and challenged. Families praised the initiative, emphasizing the importance of more such events to enhance children’s learning experiences and cultural awareness.

Deputy Director Marketing WCLA Samina Khan highlighted, 'Seeing the joy and engagement of children at ‘Qissa Kahani’ reinforces the importance of such initiatives.' Concluding with a prize distribution ceremony, the event showcased WCLA’s commitment to inspiring the next generation through cultural and historical experiences, with plans for more events in the future.

Director General Kamran Lashari emphasized, 'This initiative reflects our vision to bring heritage to life for the younger generation. It is essential to instill a sense of pride and belonging in our children by making history engaging and accessible. Events like ‘Qissa Kahani’ pave the way for a deeper understanding and appreciation of our rich cultural legacy.'"

