QMC Bahawalpur Stages Kashmir Rally

Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A rally was taken out from Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QMC) Bahawalpur to observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to condemn illegal military siege of Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally was taken out from QMC premises and marched on city roads. It was attended by a large number of doctors, medical students and paramedics.

The participants had held banners, condemning illegal military siege of Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, speaking to media persons, Dr. Talha Naeem Cheema said that Kashmiri people suffered hardships and difficulties due to illegal military siege imposed on August 5, 2019.

He said that international community should come forward to put pressure on brutal Indian government to end the illegal military siege.

He said that the United Nations must ensure freedom of people of IIOJK.

