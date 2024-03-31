QMC Faces Acute Shortage Of Machinery
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) is facing an acute shortage of machinery and tools as the authority has not purchased new machinery and vehicles for the last thirty years.
The QMC could not collect the total waste produced per day by the city due to a shortage of staff and equipment. The total of 800 sanitary workers were carrying out cleanliness work in the city of four million people.
QMC seeking waste lifting machinery from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority as the corporation lacks of machinery and tools to launch a cleanliness drive in the city.
Talking to APP, Administrator Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said the QMC authority had not purchased new machinery and vehicles since 1994.
He said an operation would be launched to clean the water courses and nullahs for efficient working of the sewerage system so that the rain and waste water could not cause inconvenience to the public.
Under the supervision of Administrator Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, the corporation has collected over 10000 tons of trash from the city in a short period of 12 days.
Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said the authority is all set to collect door-to-door garbage to make Quetta the cleanest city within two weeks.
The commissioner said the government had made efforts to increase the waste collecting capacity of QMC by 500 tons to 1600 tons daily by outsourcing the Quetta solid waste management.
Hamza said the plan is in the pipeline to operate the solid waste management in Quetta on public private partnership basis to improve the sewage system.
He said the cleanliness drives were being carried out in every area of the city on a regular basis and the QMC was ensuring the collection and disposal of garbage in every area of the provincial capital city including Sariyab to Nawan Killi.
