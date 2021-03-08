QMC installs vehicle barrier at markets to ease pedestrians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) on Monday installed vehicle barriers in various markets of the provincial capital, ensuring easy mobility of pedestrians at the area.

The enforcement teams also cleared pathways and booked the vendors who established their stalls at roadside illegally for the convenience of the walkers, an official in Quetta administration told APP on Monday.

He said the scope of operation would be extended across the city so the buyers could enter and walk through the markets without any obstacles.

The official said anti-encroachment operations were being conducted to clear all the main arteries for uninterrupted traffic flow in the city. "Nobody would be allowed to occupy the state land," he remarked.

A number of complaints were lodged with the department in that regard and the department took immediate action for its early redressal, he said.

He noted that after the drive traffic flow of on main arteries of the city including Kasi, Joint and Mecongy has been improved.

QMC was conducting meetings with traders to establish parking spaces in the markets that will eventually alleviate traffic congestion.

He added that a special place had been specified for street vendors on Tola Ram Road, Alamu Chowk and Joint Road so they could earn their livelihood without disturbing the motorists.

Besides that, he said the posts of Frontier Corps and Police along road side were also being readjusted to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The government was revamping road infrastructure to improve traffic system in the city.

He said, "Lack of designated parking areas in high rise buildings is the main factor of traffic jam in the city. The vehicles parked on the main roads were causing nuisance for other road users."He said Dairy farms, Showrooms and Garages would be shifted outside the city.