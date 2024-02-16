QMC plans to conduct building survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QMC has planned to conduct a survey to review arrangements for safeguarding the lives and properties of people given the occurrences of frequent acts of arsenal in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) QMC has planned to conduct a survey to review arrangements for safeguarding the lives and properties of people given the occurrences of frequent acts of arsenal in Quetta.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman for QMC here on Friday, in compliance with the directions of Administrator, Quetta Metropolitan Corporation, Abdul Jabbar Baloch, it has been decided to survey all built buildings in the provincial capital to review safety and precautionary arrangements made to protect the lives and properties of people given the frequent occurrence of arsenal acts in Quetta.

Teams of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation would inspect buildings constructed in different areas of the provincial capital. Citizens of Quetta have been urged to extend cooperation to the teams of QMC otherwise FIR would be lodged against the owner of the building.

APP/ask.