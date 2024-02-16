QMC Plans To Conduct Building Survey
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 11:52 PM
QMC has planned to conduct a survey to review arrangements for safeguarding the lives and properties of people given the occurrences of frequent acts of arsenal in Quetta
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) QMC has planned to conduct a survey to review arrangements for safeguarding the lives and properties of people given the occurrences of frequent acts of arsenal in Quetta.
According to a statement issued by the spokesman for QMC here on Friday, in compliance with the directions of Administrator, Quetta Metropolitan Corporation, Abdul Jabbar Baloch, it has been decided to survey all built buildings in the provincial capital to review safety and precautionary arrangements made to protect the lives and properties of people given the frequent occurrence of arsenal acts in Quetta.
Teams of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation would inspect buildings constructed in different areas of the provincial capital. Citizens of Quetta have been urged to extend cooperation to the teams of QMC otherwise FIR would be lodged against the owner of the building.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..
Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held
MQM-P urges govt to withdraw fresh increase in gas tariff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO38 minutes ago
-
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara38 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar38 minutes ago
-
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal38 minutes ago
-
Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held38 minutes ago
-
MQM-P urges govt to withdraw fresh increase in gas tariff38 minutes ago
-
Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung cancer patients38 minutes ago
-
PML-N prioritizes national interest over political fallout38 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal vows to remove Balochistan’s sense of deprivation2 hours ago
-
May-9 violence: ATC sends independent MPA-elect to jail for identification parade2 hours ago
-
Aneeq acknowledges Saudi ambassador's role in pilgrim services2 hours ago
-
WASA initiates action against absentees2 hours ago