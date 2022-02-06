QMC Principal condemns India over conspiracies

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Principal, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Prof-Dr. Niaz Maqsood has strongly condemned India for its conspiracies in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to increase population of Hindus.

According to a press release issued here, he said that Indian government was involved in hatching conspiracies to decrease population of Muslim community in IOK.

He said that Hindus from different parts of India were being brought to IOK in order to decrease population of Muslims.

He said that he strongly condemned Indian government for hatching such conspiracies. He appealed international community to take notice of Indian conspiracies against Muslims of IOK.