QMC seeks machinery from PDMA to launch cleanliness drive in city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) has seeking waste lifting machinery from Provincial Disaster Management Authority as the corporation has lack of machinery and tools to launch cleanliness drive in the city.

Talking to APP, Administrator Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said the QMC authority had been not purchased new machinery and vehicles since 1994.

He said an operation would be launched to clean the water courses and nullahs for efficient working of sewerage system so that the rain and waste water could not cause inconvenience to the public.

Under the supervision of Administrator Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, the corporation has collected over 10000 tons of trash from the city in short period of 12 days.

Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said the authority has all set to collect door-to-door garbage to make Quetta the cleanest city within two weeks.

Commissioner said the government had taking efforts to increase the waste collecting capacity of QMC by 500 tons to 1600 tons daily by out sourcing the Quetta solid waste management.

Hamza said the plan is in pipeline to operate the solid waste management in Quetta on public private partnership basis to improve sewage system.

He said the cleanliness drives were being carried out in every area of the city on regular basis and the QMC was ensuring collection and disposal of garbage in every area of the provincial capital city including Sariyab to Nawan Killi.

He said, the QMC had lacked capacity to collect the total waste produced per day by the city due to shortage of staff and equipment.