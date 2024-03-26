QMC Seeks Machinery From PDMA To Launch Cleanliness Drive In City
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) has seeking waste lifting machinery from Provincial Disaster Management Authority as the corporation has lack of machinery and tools to launch cleanliness drive in the city.
Talking to APP, Administrator Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said the QMC authority had been not purchased new machinery and vehicles since 1994.
He said an operation would be launched to clean the water courses and nullahs for efficient working of sewerage system so that the rain and waste water could not cause inconvenience to the public.
Under the supervision of Administrator Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, the corporation has collected over 10000 tons of trash from the city in short period of 12 days.
Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said the authority has all set to collect door-to-door garbage to make Quetta the cleanest city within two weeks.
Commissioner said the government had taking efforts to increase the waste collecting capacity of QMC by 500 tons to 1600 tons daily by out sourcing the Quetta solid waste management.
Hamza said the plan is in pipeline to operate the solid waste management in Quetta on public private partnership basis to improve sewage system.
He said the cleanliness drives were being carried out in every area of the city on regular basis and the QMC was ensuring collection and disposal of garbage in every area of the provincial capital city including Sariyab to Nawan Killi.
He said, the QMC had lacked capacity to collect the total waste produced per day by the city due to shortage of staff and equipment.
Recent Stories
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 drug dealers nabbed2 minutes ago
-
Taxila police claim to arrest robber with stolen goods2 minutes ago
-
SAU, FAO establishes 22 experimental fields in 03 Sindh districts3 minutes ago
-
Rain predicted from March 27 to 31 in KP3 minutes ago
-
Robbers gang apprehended12 minutes ago
-
Ex-Agri officer killed in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Adulteration: three beverage units sealed12 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 378 power pilferers in 24 hours13 minutes ago
-
Station Commander visits Zamung Kor’s orphanage13 minutes ago
-
Arts Council Hyderabad felicitates ‘Presidential Awards’ recipients13 minutes ago
-
Civic society demands zero-tolerance policy against kite-flying in ICT23 minutes ago
-
RCCI host annual iftar dinner in honor of diplomats23 minutes ago