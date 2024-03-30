QMC to plant olive trees on PPP basis to address environmental issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) has decided to plant olive trees on public private partnership basis to reduce pollution, address environmental issues and boost the green cover in the provincial capital.

Talking to APP, Administrator Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said that state land would be allocated on lease to private firms for olive trees plantation at various sites specified in Quetta.

According to the plan, resource management tasks such as silviculture, inventories, planning, reforestation, monitoring and harvesting of crops would be carried out by the private sector.

He said the tree plantation would generate direct and indirect socioeconomic, ecological and environmental benefits for the local people.

The initiative would also help to keep the land of Quetta free from illegal encroachments and constructions, and to make the environment more beautiful and attractive.

The Quetta administration has also plan to establish ‘Miyawaki forest' at different places of the city to reduce city's increasing temperature.

He said, the aggressive plantation would help in controlling the growing environmental pollution and it will also be useful for boosting oxygen level in the atmosphere.

He said that the civic authority would enhance forestation through such unique techniques.

The administrator said available resources would be utilized to protect the natural resources which were necessary for preserving green environment.

Hamza Shaqaat emphasized the need of formation of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in the province to add greenery and preserve provincial horticulture.

He said more efforts are needed to maintain and renovate the public parks on the modern lines in a bid to provide a recreational opportunity to its residents.

APP/umr-ask