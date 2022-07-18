UrduPoint.com

QNET Promotes Entrepreneurial Opportunities For Young People On World Youth Skills Day

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

QNET promotes entrepreneurial opportunities for young people on World Youth Skills Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :QNET, a prominent e-commerce based direct selling company, is celebrating World Youth Skills Day by empowering young people through upskilling workshops that focus on entrepreneurial proficiency.

The company offers comprehensive training programs for those looking to become QNET independent representatives to enable them to choose a sustainable source of income outside the less flexible, traditional career path.

World Youth Skills Day was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. The day is meant to celebrate the strategic importance of young people being able to lift themselves up by teaching them the skills they need to pursue opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship, according to a press release issued here on Monday.

Speaking about the importance of World Youth Skills Day, Malou Caluza, CEO of QNET, said, "Today is a day we focus on empowering the current generation of young people to pursue a future that is stable, happy, and fulfilling. Compared to previous generations, millennials do not expect to hold a stable job over their lifetime. They look for what feels worthwhile and can complement their values and lifestyle choices." "At QNET, we want to enable millennials to leverage their technological prowess, strong connection to the community, and powerful sense of social responsibility to generate a sustainable source of income outside of less flexible, traditional career paths with direct selling," she added.

Direct selling is a practice where distributors sell goods directly to consumers outside of traditional stores, as opposed to retailers that purchase products to mark up and sell to the end customer. According to research conducted by QNET in collaboration with Marmara University in Turkey and the Moscow State University in Russia, millennials find the direct selling business model appealing because it provides them with control over their own operation and flexibility in their work life.

Explaining what draws millennials to the direct selling business model, Caluza, said, "This diminishing interest in career stability in favour of personal development and work flexibility has led to the boom of many independent start-ups within the gig economy.

It is not surprising that the direct selling industry has seen a major influx of millennials over the last few years who look to this business as the perfect side hustle that complements their lifestyle. Direct selling can act as a supplementary source of income for those who are pursuing their passion, or even a full-time career for the entrepreneurial-minded, depending on what the person is looking for." Surveys have shown that millennials view entrepreneurship as a job and a lifestyle that enables them to turn their passion, which can include art, personal health, or fashion into an income-generating business. They also value a healthy work-life balance and seek flexible schedules that allow time to explore various interests such as travel or volunteering which is a big reason why the flexibility and supplemental income that the role of distributor for direct selling companies provides is so appealing to them.

Speaking about her experience working as a distributor for QNET, Nidaa Ryweck, a Platinum Star distributor for QNET said, "Before I began my journey in direct selling, I was juggling a regular job and my studies at university to make ends meet. My busy schedule left me little room to grow on a personal and professional level. But things changed when I joined the direct selling industry – I get all the benefits of running my own business without any of the headaches." She co-founded a business with her siblings and was recently featured in Entrepreneur magazine in the UAE. Ms. Ryweck further said, "The direct selling model teaches you what it takes to become a successful entrepreneur without having to undertake big risks, and the flexibility it offers means that I can dictate how I spend my time."QNET is offering young people that wish to enter the direct selling industry and become independent representatives for the brand, the freedom to run their own business a digital user experience through the QNET e-commerce portal and mobile app. The QNET platform provides users with the tools they need flexibly conduct their business from anywhere.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Business Moscow Russia Mobile Turkey UAE Company Job Young All From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

President calls for strengthening democratic norms ..

President calls for strengthening democratic norms, freedom of speech

11 minutes ago
 Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

1 hour ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

2 hours ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

2 hours ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

3 hours ago
 US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.