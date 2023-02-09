QRF constituted to strengthen NMU security

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Quick Response Force (QRF) was introduced to strengthen the security apparatus for Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and hospital round-the-clock in wake of threats.

Nishtar Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr Rao Ajmad, told this news agency on Thursday that QRF consists of two guards and a supervisor in each shift of eight hours to respond to any untoward incident in the premises of the university and the health facility.

He said that over 250 employees and guards of two private security companies were keeping a vigilant eye on the security, adding that one retired captain and a Major were supervising it.

He informed that with the help of local police, the administration traced a number of stolen materials of Nishtar Hospital from the vicinity of the hospital.

Armed guards are manning all the gates of NMU and the hospital continuously, the MS concluded.