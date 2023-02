QRF constituted to strengthen NMU security

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Quick Response Force (QRF) was introducedto strengthen the security apparatusfor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and hospital round-the-clock in wake of threats.

Nishtar HospitalMedical Superintendent (MS), Dr Rao Ajmad, told this news agency on Thursday that QRF consistsof two guards and a supervisor in each shift of eight hours to respond to any untoward incident in the premises of the university and the health facility.

He said that over 250 employees and guardsof two private security companieswere keeping a vigilant eye on the security, adding that one retired captain and a Major were supervising it.

He informedthat with the help of local police, the administration traced a number of stolen materialsof Nishtar Hospital from the vicinityof the hospital.

Armed guards are manning all the gates of NMU and the hospital continuously, the MS concluded.