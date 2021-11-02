QS Asia 2022 ranking issued: PU position improves by 87 points

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :QS World University Rankings, which is officially recognized by the Punjab government and Punjab Higher education Commission, has issued its new ranking of universities across Asia in which Punjab University (PU) stood 145th, making a landmark jump of 87 points in just 3 years.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed said the QS had ranked PU among the best 22 percent universities in Asia while it was counted among top 55 percent universities in 2018. Hence, the PU had improved its ranking by 33.4 percent, he added.

The VC said that PU was ranked 232nd by QS in 2018 ranking of Asian universities and PU made continuous progress every year. He added that in just three years, PU's international ranking had also improved by 16 percent, which was a landmark achievement because it was very difficult to improve university ranking at international level due to tough competition among the varsities throughout the world.

Prof Niaz Ahmed said that for the first time, PU's 13 subjects had been ranked internationally by QS and PU's subject of Petroleum Engineering had been ranked among top 100-150 institutions of the world. He said that in 2018, PU's five subjects were ranked internationally for the first time and PU was improving its subject-wise ranking manifold every year.

He said the initiatives the administration had taken for improvement in international ranking were bringing fruit. He said that due to promotion of research culture, the research publications of the university had increased and the university for the first time in PU's history allocated a hefty amount of Rs 380 million for research as it was top priority of the administration.

He said that teacher-student ratio had been maintained, appointments of PhD degree holders as faculty members had been made and collaboration with national and international organizations had been enhanced, which had mainly contributed to university's rapid improvement in QS ranking.

The VC said the university was making rapid progress in all the disciplines. He added that PU was full of potential and its ranking would be improved further in the coming world rankings. He said the university administration had focused on good governance, restoration of PU's academic excellence and research with socio-economic impact.

He appreciated Chairman Ranking Committee Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood for making efforts toimprove the university's ranking and congratulated PU faculty members, employees and studentson this achievement.