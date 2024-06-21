Open Menu

QUA Alumni Meet At Eid Milan Gathering At Burewala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 06:58 PM

QUA alumni meet at Eid Milan gathering at Burewala

An Eid Milan meet up of alumni of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad was held at Arid Agriculture-Barani Institute, Burewala campus where the participants exchanged Eid greetings, discussed matters of interest and celebrated the recent ranking of QAU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) An Eid Milan meet up of alumni of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad was held at Arid Agriculture-Barani Institute, Burewala campus where the participants exchanged Eid greetings, discussed matters of interest and celebrated the recent ranking of QAU.

It was first ever mega get together of Quaidians in Burewala held last Thursday evening, hosted by Shahzad Mustafa Chohan, Advisor South Punjab, Professional Advisory Council, QAU Alumni Association Founders Group, according to a statement issued by Murtaza Noor, the secretary general QAU Alumni Association (Founders Group).

Murtaza Noor thanked the host for nice hospitality and excellent arrangements and highlighted the contribution of alumni of QAU in different sectors both at national and international levels.

He emphasized the alumni to come forward to support their alma mater in practical terms especially through offer of scholarships and job placements of fresh graduates.

The participants also demanded to declare QAU as flagship institution and an immediate bailout package should be announced to overcome the financial annual deficit of more than Rs 700 million. Mr. Shahzad Mustafa Chohan extended vote of thanks to the participants for their active participation and administration of Arid Agriculture Institute Burewala for their cooperation in making the event a success.

