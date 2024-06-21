QUA Alumni Meet At Eid Milan Gathering At Burewala
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 06:58 PM
An Eid Milan meet up of alumni of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad was held at Arid Agriculture-Barani Institute, Burewala campus where the participants exchanged Eid greetings, discussed matters of interest and celebrated the recent ranking of QAU
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) An Eid Milan meet up of alumni of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad was held at Arid Agriculture-Barani Institute, Burewala campus where the participants exchanged Eid greetings, discussed matters of interest and celebrated the recent ranking of QAU.
It was first ever mega get together of Quaidians in Burewala held last Thursday evening, hosted by Shahzad Mustafa Chohan, Advisor South Punjab, Professional Advisory Council, QAU Alumni Association Founders Group, according to a statement issued by Murtaza Noor, the secretary general QAU Alumni Association (Founders Group).
Murtaza Noor thanked the host for nice hospitality and excellent arrangements and highlighted the contribution of alumni of QAU in different sectors both at national and international levels.
He emphasized the alumni to come forward to support their alma mater in practical terms especially through offer of scholarships and job placements of fresh graduates.
The participants also demanded to declare QAU as flagship institution and an immediate bailout package should be announced to overcome the financial annual deficit of more than Rs 700 million. Mr. Shahzad Mustafa Chohan extended vote of thanks to the participants for their active participation and administration of Arid Agriculture Institute Burewala for their cooperation in making the event a success.
Recent Stories
Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief
Shaheed BB always played important role for promotion of democratic values: Balo ..
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points
Profiteers fined in Sialkot
627 tablets distributed among primary school in-charges
Two held with drugs, illicit weapon
Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for financial year 2024-25
KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIKhan station
Two held with kites, string rolls
PUC condemns tragic incident in Swat
FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officials
72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief24 seconds ago
-
Shaheed BB always played important role for promotion of democratic values: Balochistan Chief Minist ..27 seconds ago
-
Profiteers fined in Sialkot12 minutes ago
-
Two held with drugs, illicit weapon12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for financial year 2024-2512 minutes ago
-
KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIKhan station12 minutes ago
-
Two held with kites, string rolls12 minutes ago
-
PUC condemns tragic incident in Swat12 minutes ago
-
72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated40 minutes ago
-
LHC orders crackdown on smoky vehicles, crop residue burning58 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain disrupts power supply from 100 feeders58 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes drugs from suspect1 hour ago