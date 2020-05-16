The Pindigheb Police have booked three accused, including a quack, on the charges of taking the life of a woman

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Pindigheb Police have booked three accused, including a quack, on the charges of taking the life of a woman.

The police arrested the accused and lodged a first information report against them on the complaint of Pindigheb Bar Association President Khurrum Shahzad.

The complainant reported to the police that he had taken his sister-in-law to a local maternity home, where her cesarean section was performed by a man, who was introduced to him by the hospital owner and his wife as a qualified gynecologist and surgeon, but he was later transpired as an operation theater technician..

He said after the operation, the patient's condition deteriorated and she was brought again to same maternity home on April 21, where the "fake" surgeon suggested some medicines.

As her condition did not improve, she was shifted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi, where the surgeon doctors detected that her colon was punctured during the cesarean section. She had to undergo another surgery there, but could not survive and breathed her last on May 7.

Khurram Shahzad told the police that the actual gynecologist was not present at the maternity home at the time of surgery.

When contacted, Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Attock Dr Sohail Ijaz said they had not received any complaint from the heirs of the deceased woman.