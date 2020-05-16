UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Quack' Among Three Arrested For Taking Woman's Life

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:54 AM

'Quack' among three arrested for taking woman's life

The Pindigheb Police have booked three accused, including a quack, on the charges of taking the life of a woman

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Pindigheb Police have booked three accused, including a quack, on the charges of taking the life of a woman.

The police arrested the accused and lodged a first information report against them on the complaint of Pindigheb Bar Association President Khurrum Shahzad.

The complainant reported to the police that he had taken his sister-in-law to a local maternity home, where her cesarean section was performed by a man, who was introduced to him by the hospital owner and his wife as a qualified gynecologist and surgeon, but he was later transpired as an operation theater technician..

He said after the operation, the patient's condition deteriorated and she was brought again to same maternity home on April 21, where the "fake" surgeon suggested some medicines.

As her condition did not improve, she was shifted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi, where the surgeon doctors detected that her colon was punctured during the cesarean section. She had to undergo another surgery there, but could not survive and breathed her last on May 7.

Khurram Shahzad told the police that the actual gynecologist was not present at the maternity home at the time of surgery.

When contacted, Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Attock Dr Sohail Ijaz said they had not received any complaint from the heirs of the deceased woman.

Related Topics

Police Benazir Bhutto Wife Colon Man Rawalpindi Same Attock April May Women From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

56 minutes ago

NCAA boss: Safe athletes, open schools before team ..

2 minutes ago

284 people die of coronavirus in KP: Ajmal Wazir

2 minutes ago

Fazaia Housing scam: Court extends physical reman ..

2 minutes ago

South Africa rugby cuts pay to save $60 million

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.