MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Health department along with police raided Jawana Bangla area of Tehsil Rangpur and arrested a quack red handed when he was performing a surgery, endangering the safety of the patient.

Working on a tip of special branch, the health department team along with police arrested the quack Anosh who was running an illegal hospital in the area as a surgeon for the last one year. During the raid, the health officials found that there was no proper operation theater, surgical equipment and other facilities at the illegal hospital.

The team arrested him when he was performing surgery to remove kidney stone of a patient.

The health team sealed the hospital and handed over the quack to Rangpur police where a case has been registered against him.