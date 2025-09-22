Open Menu

Quack Arrested,clinic Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Quack arrested,clinic sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A quack doctor was booked and his shop was sealed,here on Monday.

According to spokesperson,a team of the Health Department raided at the quack clinic and caught a matriculate quack doctor Imtiaz running a medical facility.

The team sealed the clinic and registered a case against the accused and sent challan to the concerned authority for further action.

