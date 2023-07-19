Quack booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A quack was booked for impersonating himself as a doctor here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a team of the health department headed by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan Ahmad raided in Chak No 46-SB where Muhammad Ashraf had been running a clinic as a doctor for a long time.

The team sealed the clinic and registered a case against the accusedand sent Chalan to the PHC for action.