Quack Booked, Clinic Sealed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) A quack was booked while his clinic was sealed in a crackdown, launched by the Health Department, here on Friday.
According to official sources, on the directions of Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asad Aslam, a team, headed by Deputy District Officer Health Irfan Ahmed, conducted a raid at Gill-wala in the city.
The team caught red-handed Usman, who was running his clinic without having a degree and licence.
A case was registered against the quack.