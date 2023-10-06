Open Menu

Quack Booked, Clinic Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Quack booked, clinic sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) A quack was booked while his clinic was sealed in a crackdown, launched by the Health Department, here on Friday.

According to official sources, on the directions of Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asad Aslam, a team, headed by Deputy District Officer Health Irfan Ahmed, conducted a raid at Gill-wala in the city.

The team caught red-handed Usman, who was running his clinic without having a degree and licence.

A case was registered against the quack.

