SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A quack was booked while clinic was sealed in a crackdown launched by health department here on Friday.

According to the official sources, a team headed by deputy district officer health Muhammad Irfan conducted raids at various localities including chak 60 NB and sealed a fake clinic and got registered a case against the quack Muhammad Arif.