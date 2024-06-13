Quack booked, clinic sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A quack was booked and his shop was sealed here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team of the health department headed by Deputy District

Health Officer Dr Irfan Ahmad raided Chak No 98 NB and caught the quack,Mustansar Aziz,

running a medical clinic.

The team sealed the clinic and registered a case against the accused besides sending

a report to the District Quality Control board for further action.