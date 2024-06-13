Quack Booked, Clinic Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A quack was booked and his shop was sealed here on Thursday.
According to official sources, a team of the health department headed by Deputy District
Health Officer Dr Irfan Ahmad raided Chak No 98 NB and caught the quack,Mustansar Aziz,
running a medical clinic.
The team sealed the clinic and registered a case against the accused besides sending
a report to the District Quality Control board for further action.
Recent Stories
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues5 minutes ago
-
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app12 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city18 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother19 minutes ago
-
Clinic on Wheels holds medical camp in Bahawalpur19 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister welcomed budget' zero-duty status for seafood industry, steps to enhance aquacultu ..29 minutes ago
-
Three members of gang arrested38 minutes ago
-
Pilot project on "Zero Out of School Children " launched in South Punjab39 minutes ago
-
HITEC University showcases innovative student projects49 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders lauded financial budget 2024-251 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 292,700 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Revenue services inspected at SDC2 hours ago