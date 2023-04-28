UrduPoint.com

Quack Booked For De-sealing Clinic

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 07:19 PM

The Health department registered a case against a quack for de-sealing his clinic in the limits of Sadar police station on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Health department registered a case against a quack for de-sealing his clinic in the limits of Sadar police station on Friday.

District Health Officer Dr Attaul Monam working on a tip-off, found the Zubaida family clinic in Sadar area opened despite it was sealed by a health team.

The clinic was re-sealed and a case was registered against the quack who managed to escape.

