Quack booked for de-sealing clinic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Health department registered a case against a quack for de-sealing his clinic in the limits of Sadar police station on Friday.

District Health Officer Dr Attaul Monam working on a tip-off, found the Zubaida family clinic in Sadar area opened despite it was sealed by a health team.

The clinic was re-sealed and a case was registered against the quack who managed to escape.