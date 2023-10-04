Quack booked,clinic sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) A quack was booked while his clinic was sealed in a crackdown launched by the health

department here on Wednesday.

According to the official sources, on the directions of Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asad Aslam,

a team headed by Deputy District Officer Health Irfan Ahmed conducted a raid at Block No 15

in the city.

The team caught red handed Tayyab Hussain who was running his clinic without having a

degree and license.

A case was registered against the quack.