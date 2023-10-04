Quack Booked,clinic Sealed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:29 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) A quack was booked while his clinic was sealed in a crackdown launched by the health
department here on Wednesday.
According to the official sources, on the directions of Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asad Aslam,
a team headed by Deputy District Officer Health Irfan Ahmed conducted a raid at Block No 15
in the city.
The team caught red handed Tayyab Hussain who was running his clinic without having a
degree and license.
A case was registered against the quack.