Quack booked;medical store sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A quack was booked while a medical store was sealed in a crackdown

launched by the health department here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan Ahmad raided

Shahid medical store in Chak No 90 NB and sealed the store for selling

medicine illegally.

Meanwhile, the team caught a quack, Taskeen Ahmad, for running a medical

facility at Luddy wala.