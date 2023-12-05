Quack Booked;medical Store Sealed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A quack was booked while a medical store was sealed in a crackdown
launched by the health department here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan Ahmad raided
Shahid medical store in Chak No 90 NB and sealed the store for selling
medicine illegally.
Meanwhile, the team caught a quack, Taskeen Ahmad, for running a medical
facility at Luddy wala.