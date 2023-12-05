Open Menu

Quack Booked;medical Store Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Quack booked;medical store sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A quack was booked while a medical store was sealed in a crackdown

launched by the health department here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan Ahmad raided

Shahid medical store in Chak No 90 NB and sealed the store for selling

medicine illegally.

Meanwhile, the team caught a quack, Taskeen Ahmad, for running a medical

facility at Luddy wala.

Recent Stories

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for ..

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for Punjab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

16 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

16 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

16 hours ago
Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

16 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

16 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

16 hours ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

16 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

16 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan