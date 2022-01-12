Quack clinic, medical store sealed

The district health officials sealed an illegal quack clinic and a medical store on charge of operating without license and other violations as they started campaign against quacks and unauthorized medical stores on the orders of deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The district health officials sealed an illegal quack clinic and a medical store on charge of operating without license and other violations as they started campaign against quacks and unauthorized medical stores on the orders of deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Wednesday.

A drug inspector raided a quack clinic run by a dispenser Usman by the name of Al-Shifa Hospital and Maternity Home at Pul Bagar in Kabirwala. The official found no doctor or any woman on duty and came to know the shop was also being used to perform C-Section operations of pregnant women for delivery of newborns. His shop was sealed and case was referred to Punjab Health Care Commission for further action.

The officials also sealed a medical store at 8-Kassi Chowk that was operational without license. Al-Kareem medical store was also found to be keeping banned medicines.