UrduPoint.com

Quack Clinic, Medical Store Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Quack clinic, medical store sealed

The district health officials sealed an illegal quack clinic and a medical store on charge of operating without license and other violations as they started campaign against quacks and unauthorized medical stores on the orders of deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The district health officials sealed an illegal quack clinic and a medical store on charge of operating without license and other violations as they started campaign against quacks and unauthorized medical stores on the orders of deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Wednesday.

A drug inspector raided a quack clinic run by a dispenser Usman by the name of Al-Shifa Hospital and Maternity Home at Pul Bagar in Kabirwala. The official found no doctor or any woman on duty and came to know the shop was also being used to perform C-Section operations of pregnant women for delivery of newborns. His shop was sealed and case was referred to Punjab Health Care Commission for further action.

The officials also sealed a medical store at 8-Kassi Chowk that was operational without license. Al-Kareem medical store was also found to be keeping banned medicines.

Related Topics

Punjab Doctor Kabirwala Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan cherishes bilateral ties with Germany: Dr ..

Pakistan cherishes bilateral ties with Germany: Dr Shehzad

5 seconds ago
 Fertilizer review committee apprises of urea avail ..

Fertilizer review committee apprises of urea availability

6 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolen ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

8 seconds ago
 KP PAC seeks details of 356 mini, micro dams; govt ..

KP PAC seeks details of 356 mini, micro dams; govt vehicles allotted to officers ..

10 seconds ago
 MoHR submits report pertaining human rights situat ..

MoHR submits report pertaining human rights situation in jails

3 minutes ago
 Modernized Strategic Missile Carrier Tu-160M Made ..

Modernized Strategic Missile Carrier Tu-160M Made Maiden Flight - Rostec

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.