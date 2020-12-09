Quack clinic sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The district health authority sealed a clinic of quack in Madina Town on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the health department said that Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im along with his team checked various clinics in the city and Samar Dental Clinic was running withouta qualified doctor.

The officer sealed the clinic and sent the case to the Punjab HealthCare Commission.