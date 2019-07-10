UrduPoint.com
Quack Clinic Sealed In Attock

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:18 PM

In a bid to discourage unqualified medical practitioners in the city, the local administration on Wednesday launched a crackdown against violators of Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010 and sealed one clinic besides registration of cases against the violators

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :In a bid to discourage unqualified medical practitioners in the city, the local administration on Wednesday launched a crackdown against violators of Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010 and sealed one clinic besides registration of cases against the violators.

A team of the local administration led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jannat Hussain Nekokara along with Deputy District Officer Health, Dr Shujjat Ali Khan raided Nasser Ahmed clinic and pharmacy in Shakardarra area and found a quack treating patients on guise of qualified doctor and the outlet was sealed and legal action under drugs act initiated against the accused.

Nekokara told the media persons that the quack was working as a ward boy in a local private hospital for few years and he was treating patients as qualified physician when the tram has paid surprise visit to his clinic.

Police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.

