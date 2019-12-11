Quack clinics sealed off in Hasilpur

Healthcare Commission, Government of Punjab has sealed off two clinics of quacks in Hasilpur who were engaged in orthopedic medical treatment

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Healthcare Commission, Government of Punjab has sealed off two clinics of quacks in Hasilpur who were engaged in orthopedic medical treatment.

According to a press release issued here, on the complaint of local people, a team of Healthcare Commission, Government of Punjab conducted raid at two quack clinics in Hasilpur and sealed them off.

The quacks having no proper and relevant medical degree were found engaged in orthopedic medical treatment of patients. "No compromise will be made on actions being taken against quacks," it concluded.