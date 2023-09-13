Open Menu

Quack Doctor Booked, Clinic Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Quack doctor booked, clinic sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :A quack doctor was booked and his shop was sealed, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a team of the Health Department, headed by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan Ahmad, raided Chak No 29-SB and caught a matriculate quack doctor Shahid Imran running a medical facility.

The team sealed the clinic and registered a case against the accused and sent chalan to the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) for action.

