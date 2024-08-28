Quack doctor booked, clinic sealed:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A quack doctor was booked and his shop was sealed, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a team of the Health Department, headed by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan Ahmad, raided at Faisal town and caught a matriculate quack doctor Muhammad Arsalan running a medical facility.

The team sealed the clinic and registered a case against the accused and sent challan to the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) for further action.