Quack doctors endanger patients lives in KP: An urgent call for action demanded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The burgeoning presence of quack doctors in KP especially in Peshawar has ignited a pressing health problems, putting many lives at risk through substandard medical practices.

In Peshawar's Khyber Bazaar, the situation is particularly dire, where unlicensed dental practitioners operate with alarming disregard for patient safety.

Visitors to Khyber Bazaar are met with a disheartening scene of makeshift dental clinics run by self-proclaimed experts showing disregards for the patients healthcare.

These quack dentists frequently perform tooth extractions without the aid of essential diagnostic tools such as X-rays. Worse still, their instruments often lack proper sterilization, heightening the risk of severe infections and other complications.

Khayam Khan, a resident of Nowshera, while sharing his harrowing experience with APP said that after paying Rs500 for a tooth extraction from one of these unqualified practitioners last year, endured a festering wound in his mouth for six months.

"My condition worsened to the extent that he had to seek treatment in Peshawar, ultimately spending Rs50,000 to rectify the damage caused by the quack.

Khan's case highlights a broader issue affecting many in the province. He has called for the appointment of qualified dental surgeons in all District Headquarters (DHQs) and Tehsil Headquarters (THQs) hospitals of KP to safeguard patients from the perils of quackery.

Official sources within the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) reveal a concerning shortage of dental doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The province, home to nearly 41 million people, including those from the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), faces a critical deficit of specialist doctors, particularly dental surgeons.

The lack of adequate recruitment has exacerbated the problem, leaving many patients with no choice but to turn to untrained and potentially dangerous practitioners.

Dr. Tahir Khan, Principal of Sardar Begum Dental College Peshawar, underscored the urgency of the situation. He pointed out that global standards recommend two dentists and eight nurses per 1,000 people.

However, KP's healthcare system is falling short, leading to an over-reliance on ill-trained dental technicians and roadside quacks. This deficiency not only compromises patient safety but also contributes to the spread of diseases such as Hepatitis B and oral cancers.

He said the shortage of qualified dental professionals is compounded by poverty and the long wait times in government hospitals. Dr. Khan called for immediate action from the KP Healthcare Commission to address the quackery issue.

He emphasized that while expanding hospital infrastructure is a long-term solution, urgent recruitment to fill existing vacancies should be prioritized.

Political figures are also weighing in on the quackery crisis in KP. Ikhtair Wali Khan, Information Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) in KP and former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its failure to tackle quackery during its 12-year tenure.

Khan highlighted that the 18th Constitutional Amendment places the responsibility of providing quality education and healthcare services on the provincial government.

The PMLN leader also pointed to broader systemic issues, including the strain on higher education and the heavy debt burden on KP, which he claims have further exacerbated the challenges faced by the province's residents.

The situation in Peshawar underscored a critical need for immediate and comprehensive action to address the shortage of qualified medical professionals and combat the pervasive issue of quackery.

Without prompt intervention, the experts said that the health and safety of many individuals remain at significant risk.