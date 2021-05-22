Quackery claims two kids lives

Two siblings lost their lives after consuming medicine from a quack in Muzaffarabad when their father brought them to a clinic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Two siblings lost their lives after consuming medicine from a quack in Muzaffarabad when their father brought them to a clinic.

Police sources said that Khalid Hussain, a resident of Muzaffarabad took his three kids to a local homeopathic doctor who gave them medicine for not feeling well.

The condition of the kids deteriorated upon which they were rushed to Nishtar Hospital, but two kids named Daanish (9) and Tahira (7) died before reaching the health facility, they informed.

Third child Muneeb (5) is under treatment at Intensive Care Unit of Nishtar Hospital, the sources stated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Ali Shahzad after being altered along with CEO District Health Authority, Dr Shoaib Gurmani,visited the health facility to inquire about the health of Muneeb and spoke to doctors regarding his treatment.

He got details of the incident from Khalid Hussain which saddened him.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the accused doctor has been arrested and his clinic has been sealed.

The DC stated Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar took stern action of the incident adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the gruesome incident.

The quack will be taken to task for his negligence, Shahzad maintained.