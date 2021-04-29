Quackery on rise in Muzaffargarh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Quackery is on the rise in Muzaffargarh and in its suburban areas which has put the lives of citizens at risk.

Locals told APP on Thursday that mushroom growth of quack clinics was from Jamal Wala Chowk to Turk chowk on Mahmood Kot Road.

They alleged that health department officials were helping the quacks to run their clinics.

They appealed to health minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, CEO health, Dr Mahr Iqbal to take notice of the grim situation.

When approached, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), DHA, Dr Mahr Iqbal informed that a grand operation would be launched soon to eradicate quackery.