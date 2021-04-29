UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quackery On Rise In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Quackery on rise in Muzaffargarh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Quackery is on the rise in Muzaffargarh and in its suburban areas which has put the lives of citizens at risk.

Locals told APP on Thursday that mushroom growth of quack clinics was from Jamal Wala Chowk to Turk chowk on Mahmood Kot Road.

They alleged that health department officials were helping the quacks to run their clinics.

They appealed to health minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, CEO health, Dr Mahr Iqbal to take notice of the grim situation.

When approached, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), DHA, Dr Mahr Iqbal informed that a grand operation would be launched soon to eradicate quackery.

Related Topics

Road Muzaffargarh From Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

PCB appreciates SC order in Justice Qazi Faez Isa ..

1 minute ago

NA-249: Shehbaz Sharif asks people to vote respons ..

12 minutes ago

58,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

16 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revel ..

32 minutes ago

COVID-19 desk set up at Ramzan bazaar; 99,468 jabb ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.