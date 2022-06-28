UrduPoint.com

Quack's Clinic Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Quack's clinic sealed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Local health department sealed clinic of a quack during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to Deputy District Health Officer Kot Addu, action was taken against a quack identified as Maqbool practicing at Adda Bihar.

It is pertinent to note that yesterday, a seven-year-old girl named Sahira died of administering wrong injection by the said quake named Dr Maqbool as per report.

The quack fled away after hue and cry of her parents on sudden death of the girl. Today, the health department took action and sealed the clinic

Related Topics

Died Hue Kot Addu

Recent Stories

PM vows to take country towards economic stability ..

PM vows to take country towards economic stability in next 14 months

9 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

60 minutes ago
 Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match bef ..

Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match before the Sri Lanka Test Series

2 hours ago
 Country may face increased load-shedding in July: ..

Country may face increased load-shedding in July: PM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to ..

Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to twitter handles of its missio ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.