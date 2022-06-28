MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Local health department sealed clinic of a quack during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to Deputy District Health Officer Kot Addu, action was taken against a quack identified as Maqbool practicing at Adda Bihar.

It is pertinent to note that yesterday, a seven-year-old girl named Sahira died of administering wrong injection by the said quake named Dr Maqbool as per report.

The quack fled away after hue and cry of her parents on sudden death of the girl. Today, the health department took action and sealed the clinic