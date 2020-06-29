A team of health department sealed a clinic of quack at Bhera on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :A team of health department sealed a clinic of quack at Bhera on Monday. According to a health department sources, on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, health department team led by Drug Inspector tehsil Bhera Muhammad Faheem Zia conducted raid at the clinic of quack Muhammad Saeed Akhter and sealed it.

The team also recovered prohibited drugs from the clinic.The drug inspector after sealing the clinic underPunjab Healthcare Act 2010 also submitted his report to Bhera Police for further legal action,sources added.