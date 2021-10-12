UrduPoint.com

Quack's Clinic Sealed Over Woman Surgery

Tue 12th October 2021

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The health department has sealed a clinic of a quack after a viral video of a woman's surgery by two uncertified doctors here on Tuesday.

Taking action on the viral video of a woman's surgery, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed the health department team to ensure strict action against the quacks.

The health department team raided at Baqirpur colony and sealed the clinic while raids were being conducted to arrest both female and male quacks.

It is pertinent to mention here that two uncertified doctors Anoosh Imtiaz and Imran conducted surgery on a woman and recorded the video.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said in a statement that strict action would be taken against quacks for putting public lives at risk.

He directed the health department for a comprehensive crackdown against quacks under the zero-tolerance policy.

However, the health department sources said that case has been sent to the health committee for further action while emergency medical treatment was being provided to the woman.

