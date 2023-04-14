UrduPoint.com

Quadrilateral Group Discuss Security, Economic Situation In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Quadrilateral Group discuss security, economic situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The second meeting of the Quadrilateral Group on Afghanistan was held in Samarkand on Thursday to discuss peace, security, economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan The consultative group includes Pakistan, Iran, Russian Federation and China. The consultations were led by respective ministers.

In her intervention, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar underscored the importance for a coordinated regional approach to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan. She underlined that the great untapped potential for connectivity could harness unprecedented new opportunities for the region. The minister underscored the importance of practical and constructive engagement with the Interim Afghan government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Hina Rabbani Khar Iran Russia China Government

