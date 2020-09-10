UrduPoint.com
Quaid Always Stood For Rights Of Minorities

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:35 PM

Quaid always stood for rights of minorities

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah always stood for the rights of the minorities and ensured that these be enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah always stood for the rights of the minorities and ensured that these be enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Bishop Lee Rodrick Paul said while talking to APP Thursday. He said It is, however, a matter of remorse that such a spirit was least followed after death of founder of the country. He said that dream of Indian Muslims for an independent homeland would not have come true without the Quaid's dynamic leadership.

He said we are living as an independent nation today because of Quaid-i-Azam's untiring and courageous leadership.

He said the nation can attain progress and prosperity by following the Quaid's motto of "Faith, unity and discipline".

He said the nation must observe the death anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah whole heartedly. All educational institutions, political and social organizations should organize programs on Quaid's death anniversary to shed light on his personality and to provide the best guidance to the youth, he remarked.

