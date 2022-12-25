UrduPoint.com

Quaid Day Celebrated In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Quaid Day celebrated in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the birthday of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was celebrated here Sunday.

Different ceremonies were organized in educational institutions and other offices to mark the day. The educational institutes organized seminars and speech competitions to pay tribute to the great leader of the subcontinent and founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The speakers highlighted the need of following the ideology of the Father of the Nation to bring prosperity in the country. They said that Jinnah was a great leader and he started the fight for an independent country Pakistan and achieved the target. They paid rich tributes to the struggle of Muhammad Ali Jinnah for an independent country for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Meanwhile, Muslim League (N) organized a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the birthday of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the leader of the Muslim League-N Nawaz Sharif at Madni Chowk in the constituency PP-215.

Addressing the ceremony, PML (N) leader Syed Babar Shah said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made Pakistan after a long struggle and rendered eminent sacrifices for this cause. Paying rich tribute to the founder of Pakistan and his companions, he said that after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mian Nawaz Sharif was the leader who made the country a nuclear power. He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif always worked for the welfare of the country and the nation. Along with developing the national economy, he also raised the standard of living of the people.

Later, another cake-cutting ceremony was organized at residence of the city president of the Muslim League-N Women's Wing and former member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Sultana Shaheen to mark the day.

A large number of party workers and civil society members participated in the ceremony. They also felicitated the Christian community on Christmas celebrations.

