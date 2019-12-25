Quaid Day celebrated with national fervour

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The birth anniversary of Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated here on Wednesday ( December 25) with due enthusiasm and national fervour..

A special function was arranged at Government MC Boys Higher Secondary school Kotwali Road under the aegis of District education Authority.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali addressed the function as chief guest while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mian Aftab Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Ali Ahmad Siyan, School Principal Rao Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC paid glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and hailed his services rendered for the cause of Pakistan.

He also prayed for eternal rest for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and for those Muslims who laid down their lives for Pakistan while struggling for an independent homeland.

He also cut cake to celebrate birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam and urged the participants to promote message of Quaid-i-Azam "work, work and work" for national progress and prosperity.