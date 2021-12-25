UrduPoint.com

Quaid Day Celebrated With National Zeal

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 10:56 PM

Quaid Day celebrated with national zeal

Birth anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah celebrated here on Saturday (December 25, 2021) with national zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Birth anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah celebrated here on Saturday (December 25, 2021) with national zeal.

Special prayers were held in the mosques. A special function was also arranged at Tehsil Office City where AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf cut a cake to celebrate the day while Director Information Muhammad Owais Abid and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC City paid best tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and hailed his services rendered for the cause of Pakistan. He also prayed for eternal rest for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and for those Muslims who laid down their lives for Pakistan while struggling for an independent homeland.

He urged the participants to promote message of Quaid-e-Azam for national progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, in is message, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad paid rich tribute to father of nation.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a promising figure who made an independent homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent within a short period of only 7 years. In order to become a great nation, we should learn lessons from the life of Quaid-e-Azam, he added.

A similar function was also held at THQ Hospital Sammundri where AC Sammundri Faisal Sultan cut cake and paid rich tribute to father of the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress December Muslim From Best

Recent Stories

Flights cancelled, traffic jams form in Moscow due ..

Flights cancelled, traffic jams form in Moscow due to heavy snowfall

33 seconds ago
 Christmas celebrated in central jail

Christmas celebrated in central jail

4 minutes ago
 Christmas security arrangements reviewed

Christmas security arrangements reviewed

4 minutes ago
 Nawaz declared guilty from SC, how could he partic ..

Nawaz declared guilty from SC, how could he participate in country's politics: S ..

4 minutes ago
 Police solved mystery of abduction case of Wajiha ..

Police solved mystery of abduction case of Wajiha Swati

4 minutes ago
 Three members of K-pop sensation BTS test positive ..

Three members of K-pop sensation BTS test positive for Covid-19

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.