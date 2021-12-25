Quaid Day celebrated with national zeal

Birth anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah celebrated here on Saturday (December 25, 2021) with national zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Birth anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah celebrated here on Saturday (December 25, 2021) with national zeal.

Special prayers were held in the mosques. A special function was also arranged at Tehsil Office City where AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf cut a cake to celebrate the day while Director Information Muhammad Owais Abid and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC City paid best tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and hailed his services rendered for the cause of Pakistan. He also prayed for eternal rest for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and for those Muslims who laid down their lives for Pakistan while struggling for an independent homeland.

He urged the participants to promote message of Quaid-e-Azam for national progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, in is message, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad paid rich tribute to father of nation.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a promising figure who made an independent homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent within a short period of only 7 years. In order to become a great nation, we should learn lessons from the life of Quaid-e-Azam, he added.

A similar function was also held at THQ Hospital Sammundri where AC Sammundri Faisal Sultan cut cake and paid rich tribute to father of the nation.