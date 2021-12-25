Quaid Day celebration in Gomal University held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :On the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, celebrations are going on in various departments on Quaid-e-Azam in the month of December at Gomal University.

The city campus of the university has also been renamed as Quaid-e-Azam Campus. The special guest was Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed. Accompanying him on the occasion were Quaid-e-Azam Campus Coordinator Dr. Shakibullah, Principal Nawab Allah Nawaz Law College Noman Gul and a large number of heads, teachers and students of other departments of Quaid-e-Azam Campus.

Addressing the function, Principal Nawab Allah Nawaz Law College Noman Gul said that the Vice Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed has started a series of tributes to his national hero. "I think it is necessary to mention Chaudhry Rehmat Ali, one of the close comrades who first suggested the word Pakistan for our beloved Sohni Dharti," he said.

Addressing the function, Vice Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that highlighting the services of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a lawyer greatly enhanced my own knowledge and that is why when you remember your national heroes in educational institutions, there are many facts of history that are not clear to us.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that 90% work of State of the Art Gate of Quaid-e-Azam Campus of Gomal University has been completed and with the grace of Almighty Allah it will be inaugurated soon. "On the request of the Principal of Nawab Allah Nawaz Law College, Noman Gul, staff members and students, I announce that the new main gate of the Quaid-e-Azam Campus of Gomal University will be named as Bab e Rahmat.

Events were held at the Institute of Chemical Sciences, headed by Dr. Rubina, on the main campus of Gomal University.