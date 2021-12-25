UrduPoint.com

Quaid Day Observed Throughout KP; CM Urged People To Follow Jinnah's Principles

Sat 25th December 2021 | 07:56 PM

Quaid Day observed throughout KP; CM urged people to follow Jinnah's principles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Saturday observed Quaid Day with national fervor to celebrate the 145th birthday of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with national enthusiasm.

The ulema offered special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of departed souls of all martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

Government bodies, civil society, educational institutions, and non-government-organizations held functions in connection with the momentous day. ptv and Radio Pakistan aired special programs and paid glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary.

Chief minister in his tweet said that the founder of the nation Jinnah was a leader who worked hard to get a separate country for the Muslims of the sub-content.

He said that all the segments of the society should join hands for following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam to take the country on the path of development.

To mark the day, the Police department has organized various events in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam. Capital City Police Officer along with a police team distributed pamphlets and leaflets portraying image of Quaid's life.

The district administrations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also organized different events wherein the school's children presented tableau on national songs and paid tribute to the father of nation. Similarly, walks and rallies were also taken place in different localities.

