Quaid-e-Awam University Of Engineering Science And Technology, (QUEST) Organizes Seminar On Proper Use Of Bio Mass

Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology, (QUEST) organizes seminar on proper use of Bio Mass

Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology, (QUEST) Nawabshah in collaboration with Higher Education Commission organized a seminar on proper use of Bio-Mass and its techniques at Pir Zakri

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology, (QUEST) Nawabshah in collaboration with Higher education Commission organized a seminar on proper use of Bio-Mass and its techniques at Pir Zakri.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor QUEST Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo said that Pakistan is an agriculture based country and 70% of its population was linked with agriculture. He said that after utilizing crop the waste of crop is burned by growers.

The Vice Chancellor said that research has revealed that more than 80% Bio-Mass is grown in crops with energy resource. He said that this energy could meet the requirement of residents of villages and remote areas to much extent.

He said Bio-Mass can be extracted from the crops of cotton, banana, wheat and rice. He said that Bio-Mass of some crops is used as food for cattle while Bio-Mass of banana and cotton is burned down, which adds to environmental pollution.

He was of the view instead of burning Bio-Mass it shall be brought under use.

Addressing the seminar other speakers including Dr Kishan Chand, Dr Abdul Qayoom Jakhrani, Prof Mureed Hussain Tunio and Dr A.R. Jatoi said that Bio-Mass extracted from crops can play important role in meeting the energy requirements of remote areas. Growers from all over the district and people from different walks of life also attended the seminar.

