Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Sciences and Technology senate approves deficit budget of Rs.1794 million for FY 2019-20

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Sciences and Technology's (QUEST) Senate Wednesday approved Rs. 1794 million budget for fiscal year 2019-20 with a deficit of Rs. 342 million.The senate granted approval to annual budgets of previous financial years 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 as well.

The Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Universities and board Affairs and Pro-Vice Chancellor QUEST Nisar Ahmed Khuhro chaired the 19th Senate meeting that was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saleem Raza Samo, Chairman of all departments, members of the Syndicate and Senate, and Registrar Sohail Ahmed.

The Senate requested Sindh government to release a support grant of Rs.1200 million for the University, and to, further, allocate Rs.500 million for QUEST main campus at Nawabshah and Rs. 300 million for the Larkana campus in Annual budget. Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, later addressing a press conference said that Vice Chancellors of the Universities were being appointed on merit by Search Committee of the Universities which comprise highly qualified people.

Transparency in recruitment of employees was also being ensured, he added.

To a question, Provincial adviser said PPP would not allow division of the province in any case.Khuhro on another query clarified that the decision of demolishing illegal buildings was not of Sindh government but ordered by the Apex Court. Though encroachments could not be justified legally it seems inappropriate to displace the people settled there for many years until they were provided any alternative shelter, he opined.

Responding to a question about summoning of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by NAB, advisor said that PPP leadership would not escape and would face the cases. " Bilawal is asset of PPP and we would lay down lives for him", he added. On a question regarding PPP's offer of ministries in Sindh to MQM-P, Khuhro said that no contact was made with MQM-P after later's refusal to join the provincial cabinet.

He suggested that meeting of Council of Common Interests should be convened quarterly to discuss and resolve issues between Federations and the provinces regularly.