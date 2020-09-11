UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid E Azam; A Role Model For New Generation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Quaid e Azam; a role model for new generation

Father of Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state as his principles, faith, unity and discipline are a source of guidance for the new generation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Father of Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state as his principles, faith, unity and discipline are a source of guidance for the new generation.

This was stated by President, AFI Mohammad Siddique Akbar Mian, Senior Vice President, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Vice president, Izhar Fatima, General Secretary, Raja Fateh Khan and Finance Secy. Raja Sabir Hussain in a message while paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 72nd death anniversary.

Terming Qauid-e-Azam a true sympathiser and well-wisher of the Muslims, they said, Allah Almighty selected him for the creation of Pakistan, adding that Jinnah was a most revered leader of the subcontinent and the qualities of Mohammad Ali Jinnah have been acknowledged not only by Muslims but by others across the globe.

The great personality of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah is a role model for the new generation and it is the need of the hour that teachings of Quaid be transformed, they said.

They said Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader who, realized that there was an urgent need of a homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent and worked day and night for its establishment.

Siddique Akbar said AFI is also the bounty of Quaid-e-Azam, which reflected the vision of Quaid and was not only raising and educating orphans and destitute children but also promoting national unity.

He said special activities were also being conducted in AFI to made well aware of the role of the founder of Pakistan, especially Quaid and Iqbal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat emphasizes on change of mindsets to ..

4 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr. H. Hasnain at UVAS

14 minutes ago

Huawei and HEC launch Free ICT Training under “S ..

33 minutes ago

Real men do not rape, says Shaniera Akram

37 minutes ago

Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Strategic Partnership ..

3 minutes ago

CM offers Fateha, hands over cheques to families o ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.