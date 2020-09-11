Quaid e Azam; a role model for new generation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Father of Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state as his principles, faith, unity and discipline are a source of guidance for the new generation.

This was stated by President, AFI Mohammad Siddique Akbar Mian, Senior Vice President, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Vice president, Izhar Fatima, General Secretary, Raja Fateh Khan and Finance Secy. Raja Sabir Hussain in a message while paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 72nd death anniversary.

Terming Qauid-e-Azam a true sympathiser and well-wisher of the Muslims, they said, Allah Almighty selected him for the creation of Pakistan, adding that Jinnah was a most revered leader of the subcontinent and the qualities of Mohammad Ali Jinnah have been acknowledged not only by Muslims but by others across the globe.

The great personality of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah is a role model for the new generation and it is the need of the hour that teachings of Quaid be transformed, they said.

They said Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader who, realized that there was an urgent need of a homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent and worked day and night for its establishment.

Siddique Akbar said AFI is also the bounty of Quaid-e-Azam, which reflected the vision of Quaid and was not only raising and educating orphans and destitute children but also promoting national unity.

He said special activities were also being conducted in AFI to made well aware of the role of the founder of Pakistan, especially Quaid and Iqbal.