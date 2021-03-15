UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam A Role Model For Youth: Fakhar Imam

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said that Quaid-e -Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a perfect role model for youth of Pakistan

Jinnah taught Pakistanis to work, work and work and excel in any field that one joins to help Pakistan to reach excellence, the minister said this while speaking to the youth minority of Khyber Paktunkwa (KPK) under the KPK Government Exposure Program.

Quoting constitution's article Article 25A, he said education is a fundamental right of ever citizen in Pakistan, said a press release issued by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

He pressed upon the need for quality education in Pakistan.

He added that 20-25 million youth in Pakistan are dropouts before completing 10 years of education. Talking about minorities, the minister said that Pakistani constitution gives minorities their due rights as opposed to India and how it treats its minorities as second grade citizens.

The minister also said that the Prime Minister has two qualities that the youth should take inspiration from, the qualities of integrity and courage.

The minister also pushed the need for character building in the youths of Pakistan.

