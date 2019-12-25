UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam A Visionary Leader Of South Asia: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:38 PM

Quaid-e-Azam a visionary leader of South Asia: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary leader of South Asia and importance of his two nation theory is becoming more clear

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary leader of South Asia and importance of his two nation theory is becoming more clear.He said this in his statement on the eve of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Wednesday.

He held Quaid-d-Azam authored a history by making Pakistan through splendid struggle.

PPP is real flag bearer of vision of Quaid-e-Azam.Bilawal remarked Quaid-e-Azam had said 70 years earlier that Hindu and Muslim can never live together.He further stated PPP will continue to protect religious rights of minorities in Pakistan. PPP always waged struggle for equal political, economical and social rights for all Pakistanis.

