Quaid-e-Azam Academy Commemorates Defence And Martyrs Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Quaid-e-Azam Academy commemorates Defence and Martyrs Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Commemorating the Defence and Martyrs Day, the youth and the veterans presented a glaring tribute to armed forces of Pakistan on Monday and also reaffirmed the national commitment of presenting optimum sacrifice for the integrity, solidarity and progress of the motherland.

The sentiments were echoed at a Defence Day event titled “Defence of Pakistan: Present, Past and Future”. The event was organized by Quaid-e-Azam Academy Karachi in collaboration with Government College of Education F.B. Area Karachi.

Wing Commander (r) Syed Hadi Rizvi, speaking as the chief guest, recalled the words of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah signifying the critical importance of a strong Air Force for national security, "There is no doubt that any country without a strong Air Force is at the mercy of any aggressor. Pakistan must build up her Air Force as quickly as possible. It must be an efficient Air Force, second to none".

He stressed on fostering sense of national unity in the Muslim Ummah and also urged the youth to focus all their energies on their education and progress in the fields of science and technology which were a glaring hallmark of Muslims in the past when great Muslim scientists were leaving their ineffaceable imprints in the history of evolution of scientific knowledge.

Zahid Hussain Abro of Quaid-e-Azam Academy said that Pakistan is a peace loving country but whenever the enemy tried to inflict aggression he got a befitting response.

Referring to such recent attempts in May 2025, he said that the valiant and vigilant armed forces of Pakistan have always striven for safety, security and solidarity of the country and every citizen should support them to further reinforce the defense of the homeland.

Principal GCE F.B. Area Professor Zahoor Ahmed, in his presidential address, stated that the Pakistani nation not only commemorates the Defence Day but it is well aware and fully prepared to defend geographical and ideological boundaries of the motherland and it is evident from Operation Bunyanum Marsus and significant victory in Marka-e-Haq.

The teachers and students of the college, in their speeches highlighted the epic 1965 war, remarkable show of courage and sacrifice by Armed Forces of Pakistan in defence of the motherland and pledged to lay any sacrifice for Pakistan.

The students also presented national songs while a documentary on India’s cowardly acts of aggression in May this year and befitting response of our brave armed forces the Bunyanum Marsus and Marka-e-Haq was also screened at the occasion.

The seminar concluded with exchange of gifts of Ajrak and Souvenir shields among the officers of the academy and the college while certificates of appreciation were awarded to students who presented speeches and national songs in the event.

