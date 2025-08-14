Quaid-e-Azam Academy Hosts Seminar On Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 01:56 AM
The speakers, at the Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq seminar titled ‘Our Freedom Fighters
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The speakers, at the Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq seminar titled ‘Our Freedom Fighters: Sacrifice, Pride, Loyalty, urged the nation, especially the younger generation, to idealize the great leaders of the Pakistan Movement as their role models for fulfilling the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.
The seminar was organized by the Quaid-e-Azam academy, National Heritage and Culture Division, and it was the third event of the Independence Day Series of celebrations, said a statement issued here.
The speakers, paying tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam in magnificent words acknowledged Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a great leader of the country, and said that Pakistan came into existence on August 14, 1947 as a result of his tireless work and struggle.
They vowed to follow the Quaid-e-Azam's instructions to make the beloved homeland strong and stable and not let the sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan go in vain.
Lieutenant General (r) Moinuddin Haider said that out of love for the homeland, Muslims who had been living in India for centuries migrated to the newly created state of Pakistan.
Zahid Hussain Abro, in his speech, said that loyalty to the motherland makes Independence Day a sacred day. The soldiers of the Pakistani army are the pride of the nation, who stay awake on the borders on cold nights so that the nation can sleep in peace and tranquility.
Dr. Aurangzeb Khan in his concluding remarks expressed his gratitude to the guests while the distinguished guests were presented with shields and Ajraks, and the students were awarded with certificates.
