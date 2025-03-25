Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Quaid-e-Azam Academy Karachi, Tuesday, organized a seminar titled "Lahore Resolution: A Turning Point in the Pakistan Movement" and a poetry recital event in connection with the Pakistan Day.

The event, organized in collaboration with Bismal Arts Council Pakistan, was presided over by Syed Munif Ashar Malihabadi while Dr. Iftikhar Malik Advocate was the special guest of the ceremony.

The speaker, at the seminar, underscored the significance of enlightening the youth with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principles of unity, faith and discipline and said that Pakistan came into existence after a long struggle and enormous sacrifices and we should renew our commitment to the ideals and principals that guided our ancestors to make Pakistan a strong, prosperous and united nation.

Syed Munif Ashar Malihabadi said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary leader who realised that it was impossible for Muslims to live together with Hindus. Today, the atrocities against Muslims in India are clear evidence of his vision, he noted.

The Pakistan Resolution united the Muslims of the subcontinent under one clear goal and served as the foundation of Pakistan and a catalyst to struggle for an independent country for Muslims, he said.

Pakistan came into being after a long struggle and sacrifices and we should appreciate it together and strive to achieve the objectives for which this country has been created, he said.

Dr. Iftikhar Malik Advocate said that the Pakistan Resolution was the voice of the Muslims of the subcontinent who longed for freedom, dignity and security.

It is the need of the hour to enlighten the new generation with the founding father’s principles of unity, faith and discipline, he said and also stressed on the need of promoting scientific approach and research for the development and progress of the country.

Director Quaid-e-Azam Academy Zahid Hussain Abro shed light on the topic of the seminar and objectives of the academy.

At the occasion, Professor Muhammad Ali, Haji Sharifuddin, Abdul Razaq Abbasi and Zahid Hussain Abro expressed their views on the subject and said that the Pakistan Resolution was not just a political statement but it was the foundation on which the idea of Pakistan became a reality.

The Pakistan Resolution united the Muslims of the subcontinent and in the result of their untiring and just struggle Pakistan emerged on the globe as a sovereign state, they observed and urged all the Pakistanis to stand united for development and progress of the homeland.

On this occasion, the poets presented their poetry in the Mushaira on the topic, which was appreciated by the participants.