Quaid-e-Azam advocated for human, religious freedom: Asif Ali Zardari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Former President and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said on Saturday that the PPP was steadfast on its resolve to make Pakistan a democratic and welfare state.

The former president said that the founder of Pakistan was a true democrat and an enlightened leader who advocated for human and religious freedom.

Asif Ali Zardari said that PPP would continue to defend freedom of expression and political and religious liberty in the country founded by Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that the 1973 Constitution given by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a guarantee of stability of the country. He said that efforts were being made to impose a certain ideology in the country in the guise of religion, which was contrary to the philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam and that could not be allowed under any circumstances.